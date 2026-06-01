UP: Man Accused Of Raping Minor Girl Injured In Police Encounter - VIDEO

ANI

Ghaziabad: A case of sexual assault of a minor has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. A young neighbor had been sexually abusing her for three months by threatening her. Last week, the girl’s health deteriorated. When her family took her to the hospital, they discovered she was pregnant. The family filed a complaint against the neighbor at the Loni Border police station. The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Siraj.

Upon receiving information about the case, BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar met with the family at night. The family told him about their ordeal. They said that a contractor, on behalf of the accused, was pressuring them to settle the matter for one lakh rupees. The police were not helping them, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report. This prompted the BJP MLA to reach the police station that night.

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Police then swung into action. They registered a case under the POCSO Act and rape sections and nabbed the accused during an encounter at 3 a.m. The accused is being interrogated at the police station. One country-made pistol, one live cartridge, and one spent cartridge were recovered from his possession. The accused was injured in the police encounter.

“On May 30, a complainant submitted a written report at the Loni Border Police Station alleging that an individual named Siraj had committed a sexual offense against their minor daughter, resulting in her pregnancy… a dedicated team was constituted to apprehend the accused... on June 1, acting on a tip-off from an informant, intensive checking was being conducted on Pipeline Road," police said.

Explaining how the accused was caught, ACP of Loni Border Siddharth Gautam said, "A scooter was seen approaching rapidly on the road… in the ensuing panic, the scooter skidded and crashed. Upon seeing the police officers closing in, the accused opened fire… the police returned fire in self-defence, resulting in the accused sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg… upon interrogation, he revealed his name as Siraj and confessed to committing the crime. Authorities recovered one country-made pistol, one live cartridge, and one spent cartridge from his possession,” he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.