UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Caste, Minority, Religion To Dominate Campaigns

In western Uttar Pradesh, the conclusion of the first phase of nominations sets the stage for an electrifying electoral battle, where alliances, demographics and strategic manouevres are poised to shape the outcome. “As candidates file their nominations, the intricate interplay of caste, religion, and political alliances comes into sharp focus,” remarked Manoj Bhadra, a political analyst closely monitoring the unfolding developments. Amid the bustling political arena, a three-cornered contest emerges, pitting the BJP led NDA, the SP-led INDIA bloc and the BSP against each other.

Each faction is eager to assert its dominance and secure vital constituencies in the region. “The BJP’s ambitious target of 80/80 seats in Uttar Pradesh adds an element of high stakes to the electoral dynamics, while the SP and the BSP are determined to defend their support bases,” said Surendra Chaudhry, a professor of Political Science at Meerut Degree College, encapsulating the intensity of the electoral battle.

The alliance between the BJP and the RLD faces intense scrutiny as it prepares for a rigorous test of its collective strength. “The success of this alliance hinges on navigating the diverse political landscape of western UP,” emphasised Manish Dixit, a BJP official, acknowledging the challenges ahead. Reflecting on last elections, where the BJP secured victories in key constituencies, SP and BSP are steadfast in their resolve to safeguard their traditional strongholds.

Internal dissent within the SP

However, internal dissent within the SP threatens to undermine its unity, evident in regions like Rampur and Moradabad. “The BSP emerges as a potent force, leveraging its influence among Dalit communities and presenting a formidable challenge to its rivals,” noted a political analyst, highlighting the party’s strategic outreach and organisational prowess. As the electoral battleground heats up, key constituencies become focal points of contention. In Muzaffarnagar, Union minister Sanjeev Balyan’s bid for a third term faces stiff competition from opponents across the political spectrum. Meanwhile, Saharanpur witnesses a battle between former MP Raghav Lakhanpal, Imran Masood of Congress and BSP’s Majid Ali. The prestige of RLD chief Jayan Chaudhary is at stake in Bijnor where he has fielded Meerapur MLA Chandan Chauhan.

BSP ticket allocation

BSP denied sitting MP Maluk Nagar a ticket and fielded Jat leader Chaudhary Vijendra Singh. Yashvir Singh is an SP candidate. In Kairana, BJP’s Pradeep Choudhary, SP’s Iqra Hasan and BSP’s Shripal Singh Rana are in the fray. In Muzaffarnagar, Union minister Sanjeev Balyan is pitted against SP’s Harendra Malik and BSP’s Dara Singh Prajapati. “With each nomination, the pulse of democracy beats louder, as the electorate eagerly awaits the opportunity to make their voices heard,” remarked Surendra Chau - dhry, summarising the anticipation and excitement surrounding the electoral showdown in western UP.