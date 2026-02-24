 UP Viral Video: Loco Pilot Secures Unmanned Sambhal Crossing With Rope, Then Jumps Onto Moving Train
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Viral Video: Loco Pilot Secures Unmanned Sambhal Crossing With Rope, Then Jumps Onto Moving Train

UP Viral Video: Loco Pilot Secures Unmanned Sambhal Crossing With Rope, Then Jumps Onto Moving Train

The loco pilot is seen holding a rope stretched across the road as the train approaches. As the red locomotive with red-and-cream coaches nears the crossing, he unties the rope after successfully halting traffic and then boards the train while it is still moving.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 05:27 PM IST
article-image

A 44-second video from the Hathim Sarai railway crossing near Sambhal has gone viral, raising serious safety concerns after a loco pilot was seen manually tie a rope across the road to stop traffic before the train proceeded.

The video, recorded on a mobile phone, has triggered fresh questions over infrastructure gaps despite repeated claims by Indian Railways about eliminating unmanned broad-gauge crossings.

Train Stops, Driver Secures Makeshift Barrier

The video shows a gravel road intersecting a single railway line in a rural setting. A white car and a goods vehicle are seen waiting on either side of the tracks.

FPJ Shorts
Nora Fatehi's Rumoured Boyfriend Achraf Hakimi Denies Rape Allegation, Says He Awaits Trial Calmly
Nora Fatehi's Rumoured Boyfriend Achraf Hakimi Denies Rape Allegation, Says He Awaits Trial Calmly
Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Seeks Anticipatory Bail In POCSO Case, Moves Allahabad High Court
Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Seeks Anticipatory Bail In POCSO Case, Moves Allahabad High Court
ICC T20 WC26 Tickets To Go On Sale From 7 PM IST Today For Semi-Finals And Final In Mumbai, Kolkata & Ahmedabad
ICC T20 WC26 Tickets To Go On Sale From 7 PM IST Today For Semi-Finals And Final In Mumbai, Kolkata & Ahmedabad
President Droupadi Murmu Launches ‘Saving Lives & Building A Healthier Bharat’ Campaign In Mumbai
President Droupadi Murmu Launches ‘Saving Lives & Building A Healthier Bharat’ Campaign In Mumbai

The loco pilot is seen holding the rope across the road as the train is seen approaching and as the red locomotive with red-and-cream coaches approaches the loco then unties the rope as he succefully holds the traffic movement and is seen getting inside the train while it is still moving .

Once the rope is secured, the train begins to move and passes through the crossing while traffic remains halted.

Pilot Removes Rope While Train Still Moving

In a particularly risky moment captured in the footage, the loco pilot is seen remaining outside as the train continues to move. As the last coaches approach, he unties the rope barrier and then boards the moving train by climbing onto one of the rear coaches.

The sequence has alarmed viewers, who pointed out the danger posed not only to motorists but also to the railway staff member.

Read Also
UP News: 'Don’t Search Shivlings Under Every Mosque,' Says Sambhal MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
article-image

Netizens Flag ‘System Failure’

Several social media users reacted sharply, terming the incident a glaring example of systemic failure.

One user wrote, “This isn’t heroism, this is system failure. Unmanned crossings shouldn’t depend on one person risking their life.”

Another criticised the state of infrastructure, questioning railway safety standards in rural areas.

Follow us on