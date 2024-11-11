UP Judge Alleges Attack On Car By Sundar Bhati Gang While Travelling To Noida; Cops Rule Out Claims Of Ambush

Gangster Sundar Bhati |

UP: A judge from Farrukhabad recently reported an attack on his life allegedly carried out by goons of the gang led by notorious gangster Sundar Bhati. On October 29, while travelling to Noida, Dr Anil Kumar Singh, a judge in the Special Court under the Excise Act in Farrukhabad, claims he was pursued and harassed by five men in a white Bolero SUV near Gomti Chauraha in Khair.

According to Singh, the men tried to force his car to stop multiple times, verbally abused him and brandished weapons in an apparent attempt to intimidate him. The situation intensified until Singh managed to evade them by stopping in front of the Sofa Police Outpost, where the suspects made a U-turn and fled, as per a Jagran report.

Past Judicial Rulings Led To Attack, Claims Judge

Singh reportedly expressed suspicion that members of the notorious Sundar Bhati gang were behind the incident, believing it may be related to his past judicial rulings against gang members. During his tenure as an Additional District Judge (ADJ) in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Singh had sentenced several members of the gang to life imprisonment on April 5, 2021.

Those convicted included Sundar Bhati himself, along with associates such as Rishipal Singh, Raj, Yogesh, Vikas Pandit, Kalu Bhati, Dinesh Bhati, Anoop Bhati, Yatendra Chaudhary, Sonu, Bobby, and Surendra Pandit. Singh suspects this recent pursuit may have been a retaliation for those convictions.

Following the incident, Singh contacted Sofa Outpost in-charge Sandeep Kumar, the Public Relations Officer for the SSP and Khair Inspector DK Sisodia, relaying details of the encounter. According to the report, he informed that his vehicle did not collide or even touch any other car during the event, ruling out the possibility of a road rage incident. Singh firmly believes the five men deliberately targeted him with the intent to instill fear and potentially to attempt murder, although he has no personal enmity.

प्रकरण में प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर वैधानिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित की गई, टीम गठित कर सीसीटीवी फुटेज चेक करते हुए अन्य तथ्य तस्दीक किए जा रहे हैं। — ALIGARH POLICE (@aligarhpolice) November 11, 2024

Responding to a post on X by Hindi news portal Bharat Samachar, Aligarh police confirmed that a case was filed in the matter and legal action has begun. "On the basis of the complaint received in the case, a case was registered and legal action was initiated. A team has been formed and other facts are being verified by checking the CCTV footage," posted the Aligarh police in their response.

Probe Suggests No Signs Of Targeted Attack: Police

However, SSP Sanjeev Suman reportedly stated that preliminary investigations do not support the claim of an attack or targeted harassment; instead, initial findings suggest it may have simply been a traffic incident. Nonetheless, the investigation is ongoing and the local police is working to ascertain the exact details surrounding the event.