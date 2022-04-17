UP: Jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan gets offer to join AIMIM

Sulking Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and newly elected legislator in Uttar Pradesh Mohd Azam Khan has got an invitation from Owaisi’s All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to join it.

The senior SP leader and former minister is currently in jail on the charges of land grabbing and had successfully contested recently held UP assembly polls from there.

Azam Khan is said to have been annoyed with SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav who did not raise a voice against his arrest. Not only this, the supporters of Azam Khan in SP were not given tickets in the recently concluded assembly polls.

The spokesperson of AIMIM, Mohd Farhan has sent a letter to Azam Khan in jail seeking time to meet him. The AIMIM leader has written in the letter that it is high time that Azam Khan and Owaisi should join hands and provide good leadership to the minorities in this country.

The spokesperson said that Owaisi has always treated Azam Khan as his big brother well and if both come together, the SP and BJP can be easily wiped out from UP. The AIMIM leader in his letter has accused SP Akhilesh and other leaders of conspiring against Azam Khan.

Recently, the Azam camp had lashed out at SP Chief Akhilesh accusing him of ignoring the tall leader of the party. Azam Khan was a member of parliament from the Rampur constituency before being elected legislator last month. He later resigned as MP and retained the seat in the UP assembly.

According to SP insiders, Azam Khan is unhappy with the party chief himself becoming the leader of the opposition in the UP assembly.

After Akhilesh’s move to becoming the leader of the opposition, his uncle Shivpal Yadav too has hinted at parting ways. Shivpal has recently met with top BJP leaders and might join them in days to come.

