Akhilesh Yadav, uncle Shivpal Yadav set to break up again? Here's what we know so far

Shivpal Yadav, once a prominent leader of Samajwadi Patry had floated his own party in the name of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) in 2018 after his relationship with nephew Akhilesh turned sour over the control of the party. However, in the 2022 assembly polls, Shivpal had joined hands with Akhilesh again and contested on the SP symbol.

As per the recent NDTV report, Shivpal Yadav is set to break his alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Yogi Shivpal Meet

Amidst reports of Shivpal Yadav sulking again with nephew and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the former had a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on late Wednesday evening.

Shivpal was annoyed after he was not invited in the meeting of SP legislators last week. However, SP chief Akhilesh had stated that Shivpal was not invited as he was not a party member. Instead, Shivpal was invited in a separate meeting of SP ally’s legislator to which the former did not attend on Wednesday.

Meanwhile soon after meeting with CM Yogi, Shivpal termed it as a courtesy meet and said that he had only gone there to congratulate on taking over the reins in UP. Later on after Shivpal left CM residence, BJP state president and cabinet minister Swatantra Deo Singh arrived there to have discussions.

(With inputs from Rashmi Sharma)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 03:59 PM IST