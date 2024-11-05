UP: 'Influenced' By Astrologer, Man Shoots Wife, 3 Kids To Death In Varanasi; Father & Security Guard His Past Victims

Representative Image |

Varanasi: A shocking incident has come to light from Varanasi, where a man named Rajendra Gupta allegedly shot and killed his wife, two sons, and a daughter late on Monday night. The crime reportedly took place in the Bhadaini area under the Bhelupur police station and Gupta fled the scene immediately afterwards. His tenants discovered the murders on Tuesday afternoon and alerted the police.

Gupta allegedly shot his wife Neetu Gupta, 45, his sons Navnendra Gupta, 25 and Subendra Gupta, 15, along with his daughter Gaurangi Gupta, 16. Despite around 20 tenants living in the building, no one noticed any commotion or unusual activity during the night.

Gupta Was Influenced By An Astrologer's Advice

According to reports quoting some tenants, Rajendra often argued with his wife and expressed a desire to remarry. Allegedly, he believed that his wife was a hindrance to his success, an idea suggested to him by an astrologer. Motivated by this belief, he reportedly took the lives of his wife and children, as per a Dainik Bhaskar report.

Rajendra lived with his wife and children in the same house, while other family members lived separately. Upon learning of the tragedy, Rajendra’s elderly mother arrived at the scene. In response to the tenants’ report, the inspector of Bhelupur and several officers from nearby police stations reached the location to investigate.

According to the report, this is not the first time Rajendra Gupta has been involved in such violent acts. Reportedly, he previously shot and killed both a security guard and his own father. Police are currently tracking Rajendra’s location through his mobile phone as the search for him continues.