UP: I.N.D.I.A. Alliance Bags First Grand Victory Against BJP In Ghosi By-Polls

Lucknow: The landslide victory in the lone by-election in Uttar Pradesh has come as a morale booster for the I.ND.I.A. Alliance of opposition parties. The by-poll in Ghosi assembly segment of UP was seen as a litmus test between National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and I.N.D.I.A ahead of Lok Sabha elections of 2024.

In Ghosi, the Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh won with a record margin of 42,672 votes defeating Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)’s Dara Singh Chauhan. SP’s Sudhakar polled 1,24,295 votes against 81,623 secured by BJP candidate Dara Singh Chauhan.

'First grand success of I.N.D.I.A in UP'

Elated with the victory of the SP candidate, former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav termed it as the first grand success of I.N.D.I.A. in UP. He said that the results have made it clear that NDA would be wiped out from UP and the country in the 2024 LS polls. The SP Chief Akhilesh issued a two-page thanks giving note for the public soon after the result in which he said that this victory was of team I.N.D.I.A and the combined power of PDA (Pichda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak.

The backward, Dalit, and minorities). Other opposition parties including Congress, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), and left have also called this the victory of I.N.D.I.A. alliance. The Samajwadi party has also won by-elections for four seats of district council members in UP.

NDA partners blame each other

Meanwhile soon after the result, the alliance partner of NDA clashed with each other and started shifting blame. Nishad Party, the alliance partner of NDA, Chief Dr Sanjay Nishad went ahead to even blame the inner bickering of BJP behind the defeat. He also blamed Om Prakash Rajbhar of Suhel Dev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) for the defeat. However, the state BJP Chief Bhupendra Choudhury said that the party would review the performance soon and pose a stiff challenge in the coming LS polls.

