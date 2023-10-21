UP: In A Daring Stunt, Man Carries Dangerous Crocodile On His Shoulders In Lalitpur; Visuals Surface

In A Daring Stunt, Man Carries Dangerous Crocodile On His Shoulders In Lalitpur | Twitter

Lalitpur: A video has emereged on social media in which a man is seen walking with a huge crocodile on his shoulders. The video of the man walking with crocodile is going viral on social media. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur where a man reportedly rescued the crocodile in the drain and caught the reptile and lifted the huge and heavy crocodile on his shoulders. The man is allegedly taking the crocodile to leave it into the river.

The real-life Bahubali

The man who is carrying the crocodile on his shoulders is gaining praise on social media for his courageous act. The man is being compared to Bear Grylls and also is said to be the real-life Bahubali for displaying astonishing courage of carrying the dangerous crocodile on his shoulder. It can be seen in the video that the man who is wearing a boxer is carrying the crocodile with its mouth tied with a rope and is also followed by some of the villagers.

Caught the dangerous crocodile from a drain

The internet users are also saying that it takes courage to do what the man is doing. One of the users also said, "This is the real Bahubali of Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh. This young man Beargrylls first caught this dangerous crocodile from a drain in his village in his native way along with his friends and then he is going to release this crocodile safely in the river. The courage will have to be tarnished. Amazing courage."

The act could be fatal

However, the act performed by the man is very dangerous and should not be attempted by any civilian. Catching a crocodile without any expert training may be fatal. The man should have informed the forest department officials or the police after spotting the reptile in the drain from where it was caught. The man should not have gone to catch the crocodile on his own. However, the video is going viral on social media and the man is gaining praise from the internet users.

