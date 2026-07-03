UP Horror: Woman Detained After Husband's Body Found Buried In Bathroom 45 Days After Disappearance

Agra: A chilling murder case has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, where a woman is accused of killing her husband, burying his body beneath the bathroom floor of their home, and concealing it with a layer of plaster before claiming for nearly 45 days that he had gone missing.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The deceased, identified as 44-year-old Surendra, lived with his wife and two children in the Sikandra police station area. He had been reported missing since May 18, with family members maintaining that he had disappeared.

Suspicion arose when Surendra's brother informed the police about inconsistencies in the family's account. Acting on the tip-off, police searched the house and ordered excavation of the bathroom floor. During the dig, officers recovered Surendra's body buried beneath the floor.

Preliminary findings suggest the bathroom floor had been freshly plastered after the body was buried to prevent anyone from discovering the crime.

Police have taken Surendra's wife into custody and are questioning her in connection with the case. Investigators are also probing whether others were involved. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

The gruesome discovery has shocked residents of the locality. Police said the investigation is underway and further legal action will be taken based on forensic evidence and the findings of the inquiry.