UP Horror: Religious Teacher Rapes 13-Year-Old Student At Madrasa In Ghaziabad; Arrested After Child Narrates Ordeal To Father

Religious Teacher Rapes 13-Year-Old Boy At Madrasa | X

Ghaziabad: In a shameful incident, a 13-year-old boy was raped by a teacher at a madrasa in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The incident has shocked the entire vicinity as a religious teacher committed such a shameful act. A case has been registered by the father of the victim after which the teacher has been arrested.

There are reports that a resident of Ankur Vihar Police Station area complained that his 13-year-old son who studies at the madrasa in the same colony where he stays has been raped by the Qari (religious teacher) raped him in the madrasa. The teacher has been identified as Saqib who is a resident of Bijnor and teaches at the same madrasa.

The father stated in his complaint that the teacher has been engaged in inappropriate behaviour with his son for the past few days. The teacher would reportedly call the student over and behave indecently with him. The father also said that his son has been quiet and withdrawn for the past few days.

On asking about the reason behind his sadness, the child started crying and narrated the ordeal to his father. He revealed about the inappropriate actions of the teacher and also said that he has threatened the kid to kill him if he narrated the incident to anyone. On hearing about the incident, the father approached the police station and registered a complaint against the teacher. The police arrested the teacher.

Many children study at this madrasa, with most of them being from the nearby colony. The madrasa offers them a place to stay and meals. Some children go back home after their classes. The madrasa teaches them Arabic and Urdu. There are also reports that the police is also trying to collect electronic evidence in the case so that the case can be strongly advocated in the court.