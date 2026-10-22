UP Horror: Man With Hands Trapped In Car Windows Dragged For 1.5 Km In Kanpur, Run Over; Dies - VIDEO | Screengrab

Kanpur: A 37-year-old man died in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur after he was allegedly dragged for around 1.5 km on the roof of a moving car with both hands trapped in its front windows before being thrown onto the road and run over by the vehicle. The shocking incident, which reportedly occurred on Tuesday night, was allegedly captured by more than a dozen CCTV cameras in the area, according to the victim’s family.

CCTV Captures Moments Of Horror

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The deceased, identified as Biru Singh Bhadauria, worked as a salesman for a food products company, according to an India Today report. His family initially took him to a private hospital after the incident. As his condition worsened, he was referred to Hallet Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 3 pm on Wednesday.

Dispute Led To Tragic Death

According to Biru’s father, Ram Shankar Singh, his son had a dispute a few days earlier with two men, identified as Rajveer and Mewalal. On Tuesday night, Biru was returning home after visiting a Dussehra fair when Mewalal allegedly arrived in a car with Rajveer and three other men.

The group reportedly stopped Biru and assaulted him. When he tried to escape, he was allegedly struck by the car. The men then placed him on the vehicle’s roof, trapped both his hands between the front windows and drove away at high speed with the windows shut, his family alleged.

Dragged For 1.5 KM Before Being Thrown On Road

Biru was reportedly dragged in that position for approximately 1.5 km before being thrown onto the road. The car was then allegedly driven over him before the occupants fled the spot. A passerby recognised Biru and alerted his family, who rushed him to the hospital.

Family members said he had sustained multiple injuries, with his fingers severely crushed after becoming trapped in the windows. They also claimed that more than a dozen CCTV cameras had recorded the sequence of events. Two clips have reportedly emerged, purportedly showing the injured man on the roof of a speeding car.

The incident triggered a protest by the family on Wednesday, with relatives alleging that police had not registered an FIR despite receiving their complaint. They demanded action against those responsible for Biru’s death.

Police Probe Underway

A senior police officer said the family had initially reported the incident as a road accident but had later alleged murder. Police are investigating the allegations and have said appropriate action will follow if they are substantiated.

Cops have traced the vehicle’s registration number and are examining the accused persons’ mobile phone locations. Preliminary findings reportedly placed a mobile phone linked to the case in Jahanabad in Fatehpur district. The search for the accused is underway.