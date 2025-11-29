MP News: Mother-Son Duo Died After Speeding Dumper Rams Into Their Bike, Drags Them 20 Feet In Gwalior

MP News: Speeding Dumper Hit Mother And Son Riding A Bike And Dragged Them For About 20 Feet Under The Wheel Of The Dumper. | Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A mother-son died after a speeding dumper rammed into their bike and dragged them for nearly 20 feet, killing both on the spot in Gwalior on Friday.

According to witnesses, the dumper was moving at high speed when it hit the bike from behind, pulling the mother and her son under its wheels.

The impact was so severe that both were thrown off the road and died on the spot.

Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. Police chased and detained the accused dumper driver. The accused is currently being interrogated.

The accident took place near the Niravali intersection in the Purani Cantonment police station area.

According to Police report Chameli Baghel, wife of Attar Singh Baghel, a resident of Moti Jheel Krishna Pahadi, was returning from Kailaras with her son Dharmendra Baghel after attending an event in the afternoon.

As they approached Niravali Point, a speeding dumper truck hit their bike from behind.

The mother and son fell onto the road along with the bike and died on the spot due to serious head injuries. Police have taken both bodies into custody, prepared a Panchnama, and have begun investigating the case.

According to the locals' report, Dharmendra and his mother were thrown into the air upon impact and fell onto the road, causing the dumper's wheel to pass over them.

It has been learned that the deceased, Dharmendra, and his mother, along with the entire family, had gone to his brother's wedding at his aunt's place in Kailaras, Morena. The family was returning from the wedding on two separate bikes. Dharmendra and his mother were on one bike, while his brother Suraj and other family members were on the other.

In this case, Old Cantonment Police Station in-charge Santosh Yadav stated that a mother and son died in the road accident.

The bodies have been placed under surveillance and placed in a mortuary. The dumper driver has been apprehended.

Police have placed the bodies under surveillance and placed them in a mortuary. A postmortem will be conducted.