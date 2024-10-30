 UP Horror: Kanpur Gym Trainer Rapes Minor By Injecting Sedative; Arrested Nearly 2 Years Later Following Allahabad HC's Intervention
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Horror: Kanpur Gym Trainer Rapes Minor By Injecting Sedative; Arrested Nearly 2 Years Later Following Allahabad HC's Intervention

UP Horror: Kanpur Gym Trainer Rapes Minor By Injecting Sedative; Arrested Nearly 2 Years Later Following Allahabad HC's Intervention

The accused allegedly started giving the minor a substance in the gym to create dependency, leading her to develop an addiction. He then called her to his house, where he injected her with a sedative, allegedly assaulted her multiple times and recorded the incidents on video.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Kanpur: A Kanpur gym trainer was arrested for allegedly assaulting a minor he trained after injecting her with a sedative. The arrest came only after the Allahabad High Court intervened, as police reportedly did not act on a complaint filed over a year and a half ago.

The incident took place in 2021 when the victim, then a Class 11 student, joined a gym in the Fazalganj area. The trainer, Arjun Singh, initially approached her for her contact details, which she refused to provide. Singh later reportedly paid the gym operator Rs 20,000 to obtain her number and began pressuring her to meet with him, according to an India Today report.

Trainer Injected Victim With Sedative Before Alleged Sexual Assault

He allegedly started giving the minor a substance in the gym to create dependency, leading her to develop an addiction. Singh then called her to his house, where he injected her with a sedative, allegedly assaulted her multiple times and recorded the incidents on video. He reportedly used the footage to threaten her, pressuring her to stay silent and allegedly provoking her to harm herself.

FPJ Shorts
Force Motors Shares Rocket By 20% After Q2 Results
Force Motors Shares Rocket By 20% After Q2 Results
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former Umarkhed MLA Vijay Khadse Goes Independent, Accuses Nana Patole Of Ticket Mismanagement
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former Umarkhed MLA Vijay Khadse Goes Independent, Accuses Nana Patole Of Ticket Mismanagement
Pitch Scanning! New Zealand Team Captured Checking Wankhede Surface Ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd Test; See Pic
Pitch Scanning! New Zealand Team Captured Checking Wankhede Surface Ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd Test; See Pic
West Bengal Doctor Rapes Female Patient After Injecting Her With Tranquillizing Serum; Accused Arrested
West Bengal Doctor Rapes Female Patient After Injecting Her With Tranquillizing Serum; Accused Arrested
Read Also
UP Shocker: Gym Trainer Kills Woman, Body Found After 4 Months Of Death In Kanpur's VVIP Area;...
article-image

Eventually, the girl informed her family of the abuse and her parents sought to file a complaint. However, local authorities reportedly refused to register it initially. When the police did not take action even after the complaint was registered, the family turned to the Allahabad High Court for help. The court then ordered police intervention, resulting in a chargesheet and Singh’s arrest on Monday.

Kanpur Woman Killed By Gym Trainer

This incident follows another in Kanpur, where a gym trainer allegedly murdered a woman he had been involved with after she objected to his engagement to another person, later burying her body in a posh area of the city. The body was recovered by cops after four months of the killing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal Doctor Rapes Female Patient After Injecting Her With Tranquillizing Serum; Accused...

West Bengal Doctor Rapes Female Patient After Injecting Her With Tranquillizing Serum; Accused...

UP Horror: Kanpur Gym Trainer Rapes Minor By Injecting Sedative; Arrested Nearly 2 Years Later...

UP Horror: Kanpur Gym Trainer Rapes Minor By Injecting Sedative; Arrested Nearly 2 Years Later...

Delhi: 4 Arrested For Stealing French Ambassador Thierry Mathou's Mobile Phone In Chandani Chowk...

Delhi: 4 Arrested For Stealing French Ambassador Thierry Mathou's Mobile Phone In Chandani Chowk...

Subramanian Swamy Demands Press Conference From PM & HM Over Canada's 'Ordered Hit' Allegation...

Subramanian Swamy Demands Press Conference From PM & HM Over Canada's 'Ordered Hit' Allegation...

Uttar Pradesh: One Dead In Fire At Under-Construction Banquet Hall In Noida's Sector 74; Visuals...

Uttar Pradesh: One Dead In Fire At Under-Construction Banquet Hall In Noida's Sector 74; Visuals...