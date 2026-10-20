UP Horror: Father Shoots 19-Year-Old Daughter In Head For Refusing Arranged Marriage, Arrested |

A 48-year-old man allegedly shot his 19-year-old daughter in the head while she was asleep after she refused to marry a man chosen by him and insisted on marrying the person she loved in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Shazia, sustained critical injuries in the incident, which took place on Monday in Bhongaon town. She was initially taken to the district hospital before being referred to Saifai Medical College, where she is undergoing treatment.

Father Allegedly Shoots Daughter Over Marriage Dispute

According to police, Shazia was in a relationship with a man she wanted to marry, but her father, Asin Khan, a labourer, had arranged her marriage with another man for November 19.

Superintendent of Police (City) Arun Kumar Singh visited the scene and spoke to family members and neighbours to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Shazia was in a relationship with a person and wanted to marry him. However, her father, Asin Khan, who works as a labourer, had fixed her marriage with another man for November 19. When she refused to marry the man chosen by her father and insisted on marrying the person she loved, he allegedly shot her in the head while she was asleep,” Singh said.

Mother Rushes Injured Daughter To Hospital

Shazia’s mother, Kherunisha, rushed to her daughter’s room after hearing the gunshot and took her to the district hospital.

“Hearing the gunshot, Shazia's mother, Kherunisha, rushed to the room and took her injured daughter to the district hospital, from where she was referred to Saifai Medical College,” the officer said.

Mother Files FIR Against Husband, Suspect Arrested

Following the incident, Kherunisha lodged a first information report (FIR) against her husband, alleging that he had attempted to kill their daughter.

Singh said police arrested Khan while he was on his way to the Bhongaon police station after allegedly shooting Shazia.