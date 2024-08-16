UP Horror: Daily Wage Labourer Rapes And Murders Nurse In Bilaspur, Arrested

Representational Image

Protests are taking place across the country regarding the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, West Bengal. Meanwhile, news has emerged of the rape and murder of a nurse in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the nurse, who worked at a private hospital in Uttarakhand, was raped while returning to her home in Uttar Pradesh.

According to an NDTV report, the victim was last seen on July 30. CCTV footage shows her taking a rickshaw from Indira Chowk in Rudrapur after leaving the hospital to go home. However, she never made it to her rented house, which is located on Kashipur Road in Uttar Pradesh's Bilaspur. The victim's 11-year-old daughter was waiting for her at home.

The next day, the victim's sister filed a missing person report. Eight days after the report was filed, on August 8, the Uttar Pradesh police found the victim's body in an empty plot about one and a half kilometers from her home.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination. The police formed a team to nab the suspect.

According to reports, victim's stolen mobile phone led police to accused Dharmendra.

He was arrested on Wednesday from Rajasthan. The accused hails from Uttar Pradesh' Bareli and works as a daily wage labourer.

According to the police, Dharmendra, who was intoxicated, spotted the victim, followed her, and attacked her just as she was about to enter her apartment building.

"He dragged her into the nearby bushes, raped her, and strangled her with her scarf," NDTV quoted SI Manjunath TC as saying.

He also stole her phone and ₹3,000 from her purse, the officer added.

This incident came to light amid a nationwide outcry over the rape and murder of a female trainee doctor during her duty hours at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last week. The victim's semi-naked body with injury marks was found in the hospital premises.

After the Kolkata incident, the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal is under fire from opposition parties. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a statewide protest in West Bengal. Several Bollywood stars have reacted to the incident on social media. Resident doctors across the country are protesting for their safety.