Gorakhpur Accident Video: Youth Tossed 100-Ft In Air By Speeding Car; 2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured

A speeding car crushed three youths in Gorakhpur's Ramnagar area late on Sunday night. The individuals hit by the car can been see propelled about a 100 ft away as the speeding car rams into them. The individuals identified in this accident are Moin Akhtar and Akil Ahmed who died on spot. Another injured Tahir is currently critical in the hospital.

TW: Viewers discretion advised, the visuals in the following video can be disturbing to some readers

Warning: Disturbing video.



According to media reports three youths had come out for a night walk after dinner when the speeding car rammed into them. In the video the car can been seen been driven on a very high speed. Meanwhile, three youngsters can be seen walking peacefully on the road where the speeding car crushed into the three individuals. According media reports, the officials have sent the bodies of the two victims for post mortem and efforts are ongoing to find the accused driver of the speeding car.

Incidents Of Speeding Car In The Past

Massive accident was reported in Sonbhadra of Uttar Pradesh when a high-speed truck laden with gravel overturned, colliding with an Alto car. Four members of a single family lost their lives in the accident. The victims were identified as residents of Singrauli-Khutar in Madhya Pradesh. Police said, "Four members of a family from Madhya Pradesh's Singhrauli namely, Raman Prasad Sharma, Reeta Devi, Sukvarya Devi and Deepak Sharma were on their way to Varanasi in their alto car died when a truck overturned."

Earlier in February, a similar accident was reported in Uttar pradesh on 24 February. A tractor trolley carrying pilgrims had overturned killing 15 persons. Over a dozen others were injured in the accident that took place in Kasganj, 260 km southwest of Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh. Chief Medical Officer, Dr Rajeev Agarwal said that the deceased comprised seven children and eight women.