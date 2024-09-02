 UP Honour Killing: Father Beheads Daughter With Axe, Chops Body Into 6 Pieces Over Love Affair In Bahraich; VIDEO
The man severed his daughter's head and also chopped off the dead body into six pieces with an axe. There are reports that the father committed the gruesome murder over the involvement of his daughter in a love affair with a boy.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 11:15 PM IST
Father Beheads Daughter With Axe, Chops Body Into 6 Pieces Over Love Affair In Bahraich | X

Bahraich: In a horrific incident, a man brutally killed his daughter with an axe in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. The man beheaded his daughter and also chopped off the body into six pieces with an axe. There are reports that the father committed the gruesome murder over the involvement of his daughter in a love affair with a boy. The police have arrested the accused and have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The horrific incident occurred in Mihimpurva village of Laxmanpur Matehi panchayat which falls under the Motipur Police Station area. The accused has been identified as Naeem Khan who killed his 17-year-old daughter Khushboo as the girl was not ready to forget her lover despite several warnings from the father. There are reports that the lover visited the village to meet the girl.

The father was furious on seeing his daughter with her lover, however, the young man fled the village before the man could catch him. The man was angry as the lover fled, he severed his daughter's head in a fit of rage and killed her. The man did not stop there, he also chopped the dead boy of the girl into six pieces with an axe.

There are reports that the man had three daughters and the girl he killed was the eldest. The police arrested the man after the mother of the girl filed an FIR after the brutal murder of the girl. The police reached the spot and took the mutilated dead body of the girl into their custody and sent it for post-mortem. The police have initiated an investigation and are questioning the accused in the custody.

