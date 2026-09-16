UP: Harodoi Man Slits Sleeping Wife's Throat Over Suspected Affair, Walks Into Police Station

A man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon while she was asleep in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, following repeated arguments over his suspicion that she was having an affair with another man, police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in the Islamnagar Tiliya area, where the couple had been living in a rented house for around one-and-a-half months.

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The accused, identified as Parvez, later called his sister Jubina and informed her about the killing before walking into the police station and allegedly telling officers, “I have killed my wife.”

Police personnel subsequently reached the house and found 28-year-old Nagma's body. The remains were sent for post-mortem examination, while a forensic team collected evidence from the scene. Police have taken Parvez into custody and are questioning him. Efforts are also underway to recover the weapon allegedly used in the crime.

According to police and the accused's family, Parvez had been suspecting Nagma of having an extramarital relationship with a man identified as Nazim. The couple frequently argued over the issue.

Parvez and Nagma had married around 12 years ago in a love marriage. They had no children. The family had reportedly shifted to the rented accommodation after Parvez sold their earlier house following a family dispute.

Nagma's sister Sabbo alleged that Parvez had been physically assaulting and threatening her sister in the days leading up to the murder. She claimed Nagma had been threatened with having her throat slit.

Nagma's mother Zahida also alleged that her daughter had faced harassment from Parvez and his family and had received death threats in the days before the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Subodh Gautam and City Circle Officer Ajit Singh Chauhan visited the crime scene. Police said all aspects of the case are being investigated.