Jaipur Horror: Man Allegedly Kills Wife, 3 Daughters, Flees After Serving Tea To Father | Representational Image

Jaipur: A Jaipur man allegedly killed his wife and three daughters with cement blocks at their home and fled after serving tea to his elderly father on Friday morning.

The bodies of Geeta Jha (40) and her daughters Nandini (22), Radhika (17), and Girish, alias Gauri (14), were found at their house in Govind Vatika under the Kardhani police station area.

Police investigate family killings

Jaipur West DCP Prashant Kiran said Geeta's body was found in a room on the first floor, while the three girls were found dead in two rooms on the ground floor. Police suspect they were attacked while asleep.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: ADCP (Jaipur, West) Rajesh Kumar Gupta says, "At approximately 10:00 AM, the control room received information that the bodies of four people, a woman and three young girls, were found in a house in the Govind Vatika area, under the Kardani police… https://t.co/4PG2Yd5K7O pic.twitter.com/TlayWD6JtF — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026

Two stones allegedly used in the killings were recovered from the house, along with blood-stained clothes. The forensic team has collected evidence from the scene.

Search underway for suspect

Police are searching for Rahul Jha, who is suspected to have carried out the killings. Several teams have been formed to trace him, and raids are being conducted at possible locations.

According to police, Rahul bought milk from a milkman around 7 am on Friday and later made tea for his elderly father, Laxminath Jha, before fleeing. He left his mobile phone switched off at the house.

Father discovers bodies

Laxminath, who is retired from government service and has hearing difficulties, was the first to notice the bodies. He alerted neighbours, who informed the police.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry, and valuables in the house were found intact. A preliminary inquiry has indicated a possible domestic dispute, but police said the motive had not yet been established.

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Investigation continues

The police are examining CCTV footage from the area and questioning relatives and neighbours. Rahul was reportedly involved in stock market trading while Geeta ran a beauty parlour. Their three daughters were students.

Police said further action would be taken based on forensic findings and other evidence collected during the investigation.