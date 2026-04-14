UP Govt Raises Minimum Wages By 21% After Noida Worker's Protest, Delivers Major Relief | PTI

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The high-level committee constituted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday increased the interim minimum wages by about 21 per cent for workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, following massive protests in Noida Phase 2.

According to Noida DM's office, for unskilled workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, the interim wages have been increased from Rs 11,313 to Rs 13,690 monthly; from Rs 12,445 to Rs 15,059 for semi-skilled workers and from Rs 13,940 to Rs 16,868 for skilled workers. Interim rates are effective from April 1.

In districts with municipal corporations, the monthly wages for unskilled workers have been increased to Rs 13,006, for semi-skilled workers to Rs 14,306 and for skilled workers to Rs 16,025.

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In other districts, the wages have been increased to Rs 12,356, Rs 13,591 and Rs 15,224 for unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers, respectively, according to the DM's office.

State Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' said that a committee formed by the UP government is holding discussions with the workers to resolve the issues. Gupta accused the Samajwadi Party and Congress of conspiring to disrupt the law and order situation in the state.

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In a statement, the state minister said, "Our government has taken the matter very seriously. A panel of senior government officials has been formed under the chairmanship of the Industrial Development Commissioner... Anarchic and thug elements of the Samajwadi Party and Congress have repeatedly conspired to disrupt the state's peace and order under the guise of such protests. At first glance, it cannot be denied that they played a suspicious role in inciting workers through rumours."

The statement read, "The committee formed by the government is holding talks with representatives of labour unions, industry groups, and all stakeholders. After detailed discussion and due consideration of all points, a suitable solution to the issue will be reached as soon as possible. Any antisocial element challenging this identity and environment will face such action that people for seven generations will shudder at the mention of the crime. I appeal to all parties to exercise restraint and patience."

Meanwhile, Noida DM has refuted the claim that the minimum wages for workers in Uttar Pradesh were set at Rs 20,000 per month as "fabricated and false news being circulated on several social media platforms."

According to an official statement, the Centre is in the process of establishing a national minimum "floor wage" under the new Labour Codes. This initiative aims to ensure a uniform baseline minimum wage for workers across the country, ensuring fair and reasonable remuneration for workers in all states. The state government is also holding extensive consultations with all stakeholders, including employer organisations and labour unions. The suggestions and objections received are being carefully examined to ensure a balanced and pragmatic decision.

As per the release, currently, the industry is facing global and economic challenges. The prices of raw materials for industries have increased, and exports have declined. Furthermore, the problems and demands raised by workers are relevant, important, and worth considering. In such a situation, it is crucial to reach a decision by adopting a harmonious and balanced approach between both parties--industry and workers. In this context, the provisions related to wages and salaries, including the minimum wage provisions under the new Wage Code, have been made with the aim of protecting the interests of workers.

The government, while ensuring full compliance with these legal provisions and taking into account the interests of all stakeholders after hearing them, is deciding to immediately implement an interim increase in the minimum wage. The process of determining the minimum wage will be initiated based on the recommendations of the Wage Board, which will be constituted by the government next month.

CM Yogi has appealed to the public to trust only information received from official sources. He also asked the employer organisations to ensure workers receive their monthly wages as per rules, regular overtime payments, weekly holidays, bonuses, and all social security rights, while also ensuring the safety and respect of women workers at the workplace.

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This comes after a massive protest by workers in Noida Phase 2, which also turned violent following an altercation with the police.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)