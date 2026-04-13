‘Don’t Blame Workers’: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Govt After Noida Violence

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav | X

Akhilesh Yadav on Monday sharply criticised the Yogi Adityanath-led government over the recent workers’ protest in Noida, questioning the administration’s handling of labour unrest and accusing it of blaming workers unfairly.

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In a strongly worded post on X, Yadav reacted to the government’s suggestion that the protest by workers in Noida could be part of a conspiracy. He questioned the role of intelligence agencies, asking whether authorities were unaware of the situation or engaged elsewhere. Yadav also accused the government of attempting to defame the workers’ agitation by linking it to extremist elements instead of addressing their grievances.

He further stated that rising inflation, alleged corruption, and lack of relief measures had worsened the condition of ordinary families. In his post, Yadav urged the state leadership to address the problems faced by workers rather than making accusations. He warned that if the government fails to manage the state effectively, the public may eventually force a change in leadership.

The remarks came after a workers’ protest in Phase 2 of Noida turned violent earlier in the day. Demonstrators demanding higher wages and improved working conditions reportedly torched a car, damaged vehicles and property, and pelted stones, leading to chaos in the area. Police rushed to the spot and deployed heavy security, using tear gas to disperse the crowd and restore order.

Workers involved in the protest claimed they earn less than Rs 15,000 per month and are required to work up to 12 hours daily. They demanded an eight-hour workday, timely payment of salaries, overtime compensation, weekly offs, bonus payments, and the establishment of grievance redressal mechanisms. Reports suggest that a recent 35% minimum-wage hike in Haryana has encouraged workers in Noida to demand similar benefits. Authorities continue to monitor the situation while tensions remain high in the industrial hub.