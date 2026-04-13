'Injustice Has Reached Its Peak': Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Govt After Workers Protest Turn Violent In Noida - VIDEO

Noida: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday slammed the Yogi-led UP government over the violent protest by employees of a company in Noida Phase 2.

"Injustice has reached its peak under the BJP government. All kinds of injustice are happening. Injustice is happening economically. Injustice is being inflicted by increasing inflation. Injustice is being done by rising unemployment," Yadav said.

He further said,"What we saw today in Noida—workers have been demanding their rights on a large scale. The entire responsibility lies with the administration and the government... When workers' salaries were increased in other states, why hasn't the government provided relief in Uttar Pradesh?"

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Protesting workers said they earn under Rs 15,000 a month and questioned how they can make ends meet with this amount. Some also said they are made to work 12 hours a day and demanded 8-hour shifts.

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Earlier in the day, a workers’ protest over a pay hike in Phase 2 of Noida turned violent. During the protest, a car was torched, vehicles and property were vandalised, and stones were pelted. There was chaos in the area. Police rushed to the spot and deployed a heavy force to maintain law and order. Tear gas was used to disperse the crowd.

Demands

The workers have reportedly raised several demands, including bonus payments, weekly offs, overtime pay, and timely salaries. They also called for the formation of a sexual harassment committee, a grievance cell, and the issuance of salary slips.

Reportedly, Haryana’s recent 35% wage hike for minimum-wage workers has set a precedent that Noida workers are now demanding as well.

Traffic Disruption Due To Protests

Several parts of Noida have been hit by severe traffic congestion due to the protest.

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CM Orders Action Against 'Anti-social elements'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed authorities to take strict action against anti-social elements trying to instigate workers.