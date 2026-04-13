Workers Protest Demanding Pay Hike Turns Violent In Noida; Stones Pelted, Vehicles Vandalised - VIDEO

ANI

Noida: A workers’ protest over a pay hike in Phase 2 of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, turned violent on Monday. During the protest, vehicles and property were vandalised and stones were pelted. There was chaos in the area. Police rushed to the spot and deployed heavy force to maintain law and order. Tear gas was used to disperse the crowd.

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Why were the workers protesting?

The workers had reportedly raised several demands, including bonus payments, weekly offs, overtime pay, and timely salaries. They also called for the formation of a sexual harassment committee, a grievance cell, and the issuance of salary slips.

Reportedly, Haryana’s recent 35% wage hike for minimum-wage workers has set a precedent that Noida workers are now demanding as well.

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Reportedly, on Sunday, the Noida District Magistrate held an important meeting at the Noida Authority to maintain industrial peace.

Senior officials, including the Principal Secretary (Labour) and the Labour Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh, were present at the meeting held virtually.

Ahead of the protest, the DM also appealed to workers to maintain calm and not believe rumours. The protest comes two days after protests by factory workers over low minimum wages in the industrial belt.