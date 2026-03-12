UP Govt Claims Adequate Fuel Stock As LPG Shortage Triggers Queues, Protests

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday asserted that there is adequate stock of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG cylinders across the state and warned of strict action against those spreading rumours or indulging in black marketing. The statement came amid reports of LPG shortages and protests in several cities.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to maintain strict vigilance over the supply chain of petroleum products and cooking gas. He asked the administration to take strong action against anyone attempting to create artificial scarcity through hoarding, black marketing or by spreading misleading information.

Officials said adequate supplies of petrol and diesel are available in every district and domestic gas cylinders are also stocked sufficiently. The administration has begun inspections of petrol pumps and LPG agencies to ensure smooth distribution and prevent irregularities.

However, reports from several parts of the state suggest that the shortage of LPG cylinders has begun to affect daily life. In many cities, consumers said they are not receiving cylinders even four to five days after booking. Long queues have been reported outside gas agencies.

Cases of alleged black marketing have also surfaced. In Gorakhpur, authorities sealed two gas agencies over allegations of black marketing of LPG cylinders and arrested the owner.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In Lucknow, workers of the Samajwadi Party staged a protest over the alleged shortage of LPG cylinders. During the demonstration, protesters raised slogans targeting the central government. When police tried to disperse them, several protesters lay down on the road. Police later dragged them into vehicles and took them to Eco Garden. Some workers were also seen climbing on police vehicles during the protest.

Also Watch:

The shortage has also affected institutions. At King George’s Medical University in Lucknow, authorities said the supply disruption has impacted food preparation for patients. The hospital, which serves food to around 2,500 patients, has started reducing breakfast items and rotis and is currently managing with smaller five kilogram commercial cylinders.

In Kanpur, residents created a ruckus at a gas agency after failing to get LPG cylinders. Police reached the spot and supervised the distribution of cylinders. An announcement was made through loudspeakers assuring people that there was no shortage and urging them not to pay attention to rumours.

The state government has appealed to residents to rely only on official information and avoid panic. It reiterated that petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders are available in adequate quantities and warned that strict action will be taken against those spreading misleading reports.