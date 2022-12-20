UP govt buses to stop plying at night, reservations suspended due to fog-related accidents

ANI

Lucknow/Ballia: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to stop the plying of roadways buses at night due to rising fog-related accidents, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh said.

Online reservation of night services will also remain suspended for the next month to ensure passenger safety.

Three people were killed and 39 injured in separate accidents amid low visibility due to dense fog in different districts of the state, police said on Tuesday.

"Due to dense fog and rising mishaps, the government has stopped the plying of Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation buses at night. An order has been issued in this regard to regional managers of the corporation," Singh told reporters.

To ensure that buses are not run at night, all regional, assistant regional and service managers will camp at bus stations from 8 pm to 12 am so that passengers do not face inconvenience, Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation MD Sanjay Kumar said here.

"If fog is found during operation, the bus should be parked at the nearest bus stand/safe place," he said.

Online reservations of night services will remain suspended for the next month for the safety of passengers. There will be zero tolerance on accidents due to fog, Kumar said.

The dense fog is likely to continue for two more days, the meteorological office in Lucknow has forecast.