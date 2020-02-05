UP govt allocates land for mosque 25 km away from proposed Temple site in Ayodhya

Lucknow: The land assigned for a mosque in Ayodhya by the Uttar Pradesh government is some 25 km from the site which is believed to be the birthplace of deity Ram and a magnificent temple is proposed.
The land is in Dhanipur village in Ayodhya, on the Lucknow highway, around 18 km from the district headquarters, UP minister Srikant Sharma said on Wednesday.
Sources say the spot chosen by the government is located outside the "14 kosi parikrama", or an area of some 14 km around Ayodhya town that devotees circle during religious events.
Saints had reportedly asked that the mosque site be assigned beyond the parikrama boundaries.
The Supreme Court had in November said in a landmark verdict that the ownership of the site claimed by both Hindus and Muslims was entirely with Ram Lalla or infant Lord Ram. The court had ordered the State to allocate five acres of land for a mosque.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)