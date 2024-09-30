UP: Govt Railway Police Busts Fake Currency Racket In Lucknow; Recovers ₹500 Notes Worth ₹1.97 Lakh, Arrests 1 Person

Lucknow: In Lucknow, Government Railway Police busted fake currency racket. During this, a person with fake notes worth Rs 1.97 lakh was arrested. All the notes are of Rs 500 denomination.

The accused, identified as Amir Khan, a resident of Bareilly was arrested at Charbagh Station in Lucknow on Sunday. He was bringing the fake currency from Malda in West Bengal, said Vikas Kumar Pandey (CO GRP).

Statement Of CO GRP, Vikas Kumar Pandey

"We have detained him with Rs 197,000. Since this is about fake currency, we informed IB, Anti-Terrorism Squad. They came and questioned him," Pandey told ANI.

During interrogation, the accused said that his friend's maternal uncle Rajan Khan alias Najmul Haq had lured him with money and asked him to trade in fake notes from West Bengal. On September 27, Rajan gave him 394 five hundred rupee notes in a bag and booked a ticket to Lucknow from Malda Town train and said that he had to change trains in Lucknow and reach Bareilly.

The seized fake notes contain 394 of 500 notes. Further investigations are underway. More details are awaited.