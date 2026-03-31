UP Government Conducts 17,000 Raids, Ensures Fuel Supply, Cracks Down Black Marketing | Representative Image

Lucknow: The state government has intensified its crackdown on black marketing and illegal sale of petrol, diesel and LPG, conducting more than 17,000 raids across districts while maintaining that fuel supply remains normal.

According to official data, a total of 17,581 raids and inspections have been carried out since March 12 as part of a statewide drive to ensure uninterrupted availability of essential fuels.

During the campaign ,authorities registered 33 FIRs against LPG distributors and 189 FIRs in other related cases. Seventeen people have been arrested so far, while prosecution proceedings have been initiated against 224 individuals.

The action follows directives issued at the Chief Secretary level, with district administrations put on alert to closely monitor supply and distribution. District Supply Officers and local officials are conducting regular inspections to ensure timely delivery of fuel and cooking gas to consumers.

Officials said the overall supply situation remains stable. The state currently has 12,888 operational petrol pumps, and fuel availability has not been affected despite increased monitoring.

Between March 27 and 29, large volumes of petrol and diesel were sold across the state. At present, stocks stand at around 91,000 kilolitres of petrol and 1.15 lakh kilolitres of diesel. One kilolitre is equivalent to 1,000 litres.

The government has urged people not to panic or resort to hoarding, assuring that adequate supplies are available.

The LPG distribution system is also functioning smoothly. Around 4,107 gas distributors are supplying cylinders as per bookings, with sufficient stock in hand.

In parallel, the government is pushing for expansion of the City Gas Distribution network. In a recent meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, officials were directed to expedite pending approvals and increase the number of PNG connections.

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The Centre has also allowed an additional 20 percent allocation of commercial LPG cylinders from March 23 to support demand.

To ensure real-time monitoring, a 24-hour control room has been set up at the Food and Civil Supplies Commissioner’s office, with similar facilities operational in all districts.

Authorities reiterated that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in the state and warned that strict action will continue against those involved in black marketing and hoarding.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)