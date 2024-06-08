UP: Girl Jumps In Front Of Train A Day After Video Of School Principal Sexually Assaulting Her Surfaced On Social Media

X

A day after a video surfaced on social media showing the principal of Saraswati Vidya Mandir in UP’s Kaushambi sexually assaulting a girl, she tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of a train on Saturday. As it stands it is not clear whether the girl survived or not.

On Friday, it came to light that a school principal sexually molested a girl in Kaushambi on the pretext of providing her the benefits of various government schemes. Reports suggest that, soon after the incident, on the complaint of the victim’s mother, the police registered a case against the accused under POCSO act and started a manhunt to nab the accused.

The victim's family has demanded the strictest punishment for the school principal.

Two killed, several injured as passenger bus overturns on Agra-Lucknow expressway

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two people, including a woman and a minor, were killed when a bus they were travelling in overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, police said on Saturday.

The bus, carrying around 55 passengers, was travelling from Vrindavan to Prayagraj when the incident occurred.

The accident happened under the Nasirpur police station limits in Firozabad.

Around 25-30 passengers were injured in the incident and have been admitted to a local hospital in Firozabad.

"We received information around 3 a.m. today that a bus had overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway under the Nasirpur police station limits in Firozabad. Upon receiving the information, we rushed to the spot. A woman and a child died, while 25-30 people sustained injuries and were admitted to a local hospital in Firozabad. Meanwhile, the families of the deceased have been informed," officials said.

"There were around 55-60 passengers on the bus. The bus was heading to Prayagraj from Vrindavan. The rest of the people have been rescued. Further investigation is underway," they added.