UP: Ghaziabad man tries to record suicide attempt, saved by cops after Meta alerts

UP: A 23-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh attempted to record his suicide on Tuesday. However, his attempt was foiled by police who reached his Ghaziabad home within 15 minutes of him starting the broadcast after they received a headsup from Meta.

Meta's timely notification helped police foil the suicide attempt

This was possible due to an agreement between Meta and the Uttar Pradesh police, made in March 2022, where the social media giant alerts the state DGP office's media centre of any such incidents through email.

Shukla suffered a financial loss, hence chose to take such a drastic step

'The man was identified as Abhay Shukla. He originated from Kannauj town in Uttar Pradesh and had recently suffered a financial loss of ₹90,000, hence he attempted suicide' said Anshu Jain, a senior officer of the Ghaziabad police.

Ghaziabad police rushed to Shukla's residence in city's Vijaynagar area after receiving the alert. He was found by police in his room and intercepted before he could carry out his suicide attempt.

Another incident reported earlier

In another incident from December 2022, a 27-year-old man in Guwahati died by suicide while live-casting on Facebook. The man cited his girlfriend's refusal to marry him and her family's pressure on her as the reason for his death. His family accused the woman's family for his death.

