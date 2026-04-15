UP Gang-Rape Case: 17-Year-Old Dalit Victim Dies By Suicide In Chitrakoot | Representative Image

Banda: A 17-year-old Dalit gang-rape victim committed suicide by hanging herself in a village in the Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The victim's family claimed that she took the extreme step due to alleged police inaction in the gang-rape case involving three local youths on Holi. However, police officials claimed the initial complaint filed by the parents pertained only to the forceful application of colours.

Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Kumar Singh on Wednesday said that following the suicide on Tuesday, an investigation was launched into the family's allegations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Preliminary findings suggest that on Holi, the girl's mother had made a verbal complaint about forced application of colours but explicitly requested no legal action. The parents had submitted a written statement and recorded video testimonies to this effect, which are part of the police records," the SP said.

Following the girl's death, based on a fresh complaint filed by her family, the police have registered a case against three minor boys under Section 70 (gang-rape) and Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with other relevant sections. Singh added that a probe is underway, and strict action will be taken against any police personnel found guilty of negligence.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MLA from Chitrakoot Sadar, Anil Pradhan, met the grieving family and accused the police of suppressing the gang-rape incident. He demanded financial assistance for the family, legal protection, and stern action against the erring officers.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)