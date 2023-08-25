UP: Former Minister Jailed For Poet's Murder Set To Walk Free After 17 Years

Lucknow: Serving life imprisonment in the murder of poetess Madhumita Shukla, former minister of Uttar Pradesh Amarmani Tripathi is all set to walk free. His wife Madhumani, also a convict in the same case will also be released as per the order of UP prison department.

On Friday, the Supreme Court did not stay the release of Amarmani and instead asked the UP Government to file its reply in eight weeks.

Nidhi Shukla, sister of deceased Madhumita Shukla, had approached the Supreme Court seeking stay on the release order for Amarmani. The apex court refused to give stay and sought reply from the UP Government on the issues raised by Nidhi Shukla. Disappointed Nidhi Shukla has now appealed to the Chief Minister of UP and Government to reconsider the decision of releasing Amarmani.

Both have served around 17 years in jail

On Thursday, the UP Prisons Administration department had approved the release of Amarmani and his wife Madhumani who were serving life terms in the murder case of Madhumita. Both have served around 17 years in jail and the order of their release was being given on the basis of good behavior as well as maintenance of peace inside jail.

Amarmani, legislator for four terms from Nautanwa assembly segment had also served as cabinet and state minister in Mayawati & Mulayam Singh Yadav Governments. He had also served as a minister in Kalyan Singh government in 1997 and Rajnath Singh’s government in 2000. After being convicted, Amarmani’s son Amanmani had contested from the same seat and won in 2017. However, he too was being accused in the murder of his wife Sara Singh and sent to jail.

UP govt ordered to release Bahubali Amarmani Tripathi&wife convicted for murder of poet Madhumati. She was killed in 2003 after she got pregnant following affairs with Tripathi.

The high profile murder case of Madhumita Shukla had rocked the country in the year 2023 and CBI was handed over the probe in it. The CBI probe had revealed that Amarmani had illicit relations with Madhumita and the poetess conceived a child with him. The former minister was pressurizing her to abort the child to which she did not agree. At the time of murder Madhumita was four months pregnant and a DNA test proved that the child was of Amarmani.

