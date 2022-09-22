UP: Five arrested for gang-rape of Minor seen walking home naked in video on social media | Representative

The Uttar Pradesh police have registered a case of gang rape after several men allegedly assaulted a woman, who was then seen walking naked on a road in Moradabad. A grainy 15-second CCTV footage of the woman walking on the road surfaced on the internet and was widely shared on Wednesday.

The police said the incident took place on September 1 in a village that comes under the Bhojpur police station area, and they have already arrested an accused based on a complaint filed on September 7 by a family member of the victim.

"The incident occurred around a fortnight ago and an accused in the case has been sent to judicial custody. The rape was not confirmed in a medical examination of the woman. The matter is under investigation," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Moradabad range Shalabh Mathur told PTI.

However, in their statement before the magistrate, the victim and her parents have declined that she was gang-raped, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena said.

The victim is said to be mentally challenged, according to a police official. Earlier, in a recorded statement, SP Meena said, "The case was registered against five people on a complaint by a male relative of the victim. One of the accused, Naushed Ali, has been arrested."