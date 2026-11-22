A mass wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district turned chaotic on Saturday, November 21, after a woman stormed the wedding pavilion and stopped her husband's second marriage, alleging that he was attempting to marry another woman without legally divorcing her.

The incident took place around noon at the GIC grounds, where a mass wedding programme under the Chief Minister's Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana was underway. The woman reached the venue and identified the groom as her husband, accusing him of preparing to enter into another marriage despite their existing marital relationship.

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Following her complaint, police intervened and halted the wedding ceremony before it could be completed. The groom was subsequently detained and escorted away from the decorated wedding venue.

First Wife Interrupts Wedding, Accuses Husband Of Remarrying Without Divorce

According to reports, the woman entered the wedding pavilion while the ceremony was underway and confronted the groom. She informed officials and police personnel present at the venue that the man was already married to her and had not obtained a legal divorce.

She alleged that her husband was attempting to marry another woman without resolving their existing marriage.

The confrontation created commotion at the venue, with the wedding proceedings coming to an abrupt halt. Police personnel reached the spot after receiving the woman's complaint and took the groom into custody.

Groom Identified As Akash, Married In 2021

According to police, the groom has been identified as Akash, son of Rakesh, a resident of Mirasarai in Marhara.

He was previously married to Soni, daughter of Ramsharan, a resident of Chaman Nagariya, on November 14, 2021.

The first wife alleged that despite their marriage, Akash had arrived at the mass wedding programme to marry another woman without obtaining a divorce.

Video Shows Police Escorting Groom Away From Wedding Venue

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the groom being escorted away by police personnel from the decorated wedding venue.

In the video, Akash can be seen dressed in wedding attire, including a grey suit, waistcoat and patterned tie, with a red tilak on his forehead. Uniformed police officers are seen holding him by the arm and shoulder as they lead him away from the wedding pavilion.

The video captures the moments after the ceremony was interrupted, with police personnel and people present at the venue in the background.

Police intervened following the complaint and detained the groom. Further details regarding the investigation and legal action are awaited.