 UP: Fire Breaks Out In Commercial Building In Lucknow, Dousing Efforts Underway; Visuals Surface
Upon receiving the information about the fire, a team of firefighters was rushed to the spot. The three-storey building was occupied when it caught fire, and everyone inside the building was safely evacuated, the officials said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 01:59 PM IST
Visual From The Spot | ANI

Lucknow: A fire broke out in a commercial building in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district, fire department officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, the top floor of the building at Latouche Road caught fire on Thursday morning and was fully engulfed in thick black smoke within a few minutes.

Visuals from the site showed huge black smoke rising from the blaze.

Team Of Firefighters Rushes To The Spot

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added.

Efforts to douse the flames were still underway at the time of filing this report. Firefighters are present at the spot.

More details awaited.

