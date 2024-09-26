UP: Fire Breaks Out In Commercial Building In Lucknow, Dousing Efforts Underway; Visuals Surface

Visual From The Spot | ANI

Lucknow: A fire broke out in a commercial building in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district, fire department officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, the top floor of the building at Latouche Road caught fire on Thursday morning and was fully engulfed in thick black smoke within a few minutes.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at the top floor of a commercial building at Latouche road, in Lucknow. Fire tenders present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/fTKCJxLPdJ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 26, 2024

Visuals from the site showed huge black smoke rising from the blaze.

Team Of Firefighters Rushes To The Spot

Upon receiving the information about the fire, a team of firefighters was rushed to the spot. The three-storey building was occupied when it caught fire, and everyone inside the building was safely evacuated, the officials said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added.

Efforts to douse the flames were still underway at the time of filing this report. Firefighters are present at the spot.

More details awaited.