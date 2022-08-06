UP: FIR against BJP leader after video of him threatening, abusing woman goes viral

Photo: Twitter/ Screen grab

A video has gone viral on social media of an office-bearer of a farmer’s front of the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) of his misbehaviour with a woman, his neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

In the video, BJP leader Srikant Tyagi is seen hurling abuses at a woman after she complained about the encroachment of a park meant for children in the housing society.

The lady said that Tyagi was encroaching on the park in the housing society and when she opposed, he abused and manhandled her. Noida Police commissionerate has lodged an FIR against the BJP leader and a hunt is on to nab him.

Noida police have taken four people, including the wife of the BJP leader and his driver into custody. The police team is conducting raids at several places to find the absconding BJP leader Tyagi.

Meanwhile, the BJP initially denied having any association with the accused Tyagi but later accepted that he had joined the party with Swami Prasad Maurya in 2016.

The Facebook profile of Tyagi says that he is the national co-convener of the farmer’s front youth wing of BJP and the vehicles recovered from his house has party name and flags on them.

Besides, the accused Tyagi was also given police security a few years back by the Ghaziabad police. The national president of the BJP farmer’s front, Raj Kumar Chahar denied Tyagi’s association with the organization and said that no youth wing ever existed.

Noida Police commissioner Alok Singh said that efforts are on to nab the accused. Ghaziabad police have recalled the policemen deployed in the security of Tyagi.

Further, the Samajwadi Party has targeted BJP in this matter and accused the party of helping Tyagi in absconding.

In a tweet, SP has said that even the police and the administration have been helping accused BJP leader Tyagi. It demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.