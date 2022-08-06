Seer hangs himself in Rajasthan’s Jalore, case against BJP MLA for abetting suicide

Photo: Representative Image

Accusing a BJP MLA of blocking the way to the ashram, a Hindu seer committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree in the ashram itself in Rajasthan's Jalore.

The officers who reached the spot wanted to remove the body from the tree, but they could not do so due to the agitation of the locals. The villagers and sadhus of the ashram were demanding that the suicide note of the saint be made public. The body was removed 28 hours after the administration agreed to their demand.

Another dispute arose when people wanted to do the last rites of the seer on the land of the BJP MLA. A stone pelting incident was reported after the administration did not allow this. More than 20 people and a constable are said to have been injured in stone pelting.

The incident took place at Rajpura village of Jalore district where Hindu seer Ravinath Maharaj (60) of Hanuman Ashram committed suicide in the ashram late on Thursday night. Earlier Friday night, a case was registered against three people, including BJP MLA from Bhinmal, Puraram Chaudhary, for allegedly spewing casteist remarks and threats to the saint.

As per reports, Bhinmal MLA Pooram Chaudhary has 20 bighas of land near the ashram and Sudha Mata road. MLA Chaudhary's resort is proposed on this land and he is allegedly building a boundary wall which is blocking the way to the ashram. It is said that Sant Ravinath is troubled by the road closure and threats from the MLA.

Jaswantpura police station officer Manish Soni said that the saint's nephew Baburam had filed a case against MLA Puraram Chaudhary, driver Dhansingh and Bijnath alias Chogaram for threatening the seer harassing him with casteist remarks and assault. However, no arrest has been made in the case so far.

It is to mention here that around 20 days ago, saint Vijaydas set himself on fire in Bharatpur in his protest against illegal mining in the district.

