UP Excise Revenue Rises 8.85 Per Cent To ₹10,635 Crore In First 2 Months Of FY27 Amid Crackdown On Illegal Liquor

Uttar Pradesh's excise department reports higher revenue collections as enforcement teams intensify action against illicit liquor operations across the state. | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, June 5: Uttar Pradesh's excise revenue collection rose 8.85 per cent year-on-year to Rs 10,635.69 crore during the first two months of the 2026-27 financial year, Excise Minister (Independent Charge) Nitin Agarwal said on Friday.

Agarwal attributed the increase in revenue to the state government's transparent policies, enhanced technological monitoring, and stronger enforcement mechanisms.

Revenue growth over previous years

According to the minister, the Excise Department had collected Rs 57,722.26 crore in revenue till March of the 2025-26 financial year, compared to Rs 52,573.07 crore during the corresponding period of 2024-25. The increase of Rs 5,149.19 crore represents a growth of 9.79 per cent.

For the current financial year, revenue collection stood at Rs 10,635.69 crore till May 2026, up from Rs 9,770.68 crore during the same period last year. The department earned Rs 5,387.63 crore in May alone.

The minister said the state government has continued its campaign against the manufacture, sale, and smuggling of illegal liquor.

Enforcement against illegal liquor trade

Till March 2026, the Excise Department registered 1,19,001 cases related to illegal liquor and seized 31.16 lakh litres of illicit liquor and narcotic substances. During the period, 21,401 people were arrested and 3,960 were sent to jail. Authorities also seized 155 vehicles allegedly used in smuggling operations.

In April 2026, the department registered 9,579 cases and seized 4.12 lakh litres of illegal liquor. A total of 1,544 people were arrested, 215 were sent to jail, and 12 vehicles were confiscated.

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Enforcement action continued in May, with authorities registering 9,898 cases and seizing 2.29 lakh litres of illicit liquor. The department arrested 1,564 people and sent 298 accused to jail. Twelve vehicles used in alleged smuggling activities were also seized.

Agarwal said the state government is following a zero-tolerance policy against the illegal liquor trade and will continue intensive enforcement drives to ensure public safety while sustaining revenue growth.

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