UP Espionage Racket: Youth Lured With Money, Promise Of Becoming ISI Handlers | File Pic (Representational Image)

Meerut: A major espionage racket linked to Pakistan-based handlers has been exposed in western Uttar Pradesh, with investigators revealing that young men were being lured into anti-national activities with promises of quick money and the prospect of becoming handlers themselves.

Police said operatives linked to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence, have adopted new tactics to trap Indian youth. Beyond monetary inducements, recruits were assured that if they performed well, they would be elevated to the role of handlers in the future.

During interrogation, it emerged that the accused were also in contact with a woman identified as Meera, who allegedly worked for the network. She reportedly convinced recruits that successful assignments would earn them promotions within the espionage chain, creating an illusion of power and financial security.

The network came to light after the arrest of Sameer, a 22-year-old labourer from Butrada village in Shamli district. Police said he was promised large monthly payments and a handler role after two to three years of work. Investigations revealed that a Pakistan-based handler, identified as Sarfaraz, had recruited youths from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar and other regions.

According to officials, the recruits were tasked with collecting photos and videos of sensitive installations including railway stations and security establishments. These were then sent to foreign numbers along with GPS locations.

Superintendent of Police Narendra Pratap Singh said more youths may be linked to the network. Police, crime branch and surveillance teams have been deployed to identify others involved.

Investigators also found that the recruits were given online training through foreign numbers, usually after 8 pm to avoid suspicion. They were instructed on how to capture visuals and share precise location data.

Police said the network specifically targeted less educated youth, describing them as soft targets. Sameer, who studied up to Class 8, worked as a daily wage labourer. Officials noted that in earlier cases too, individuals with limited education and unstable incomes were drawn into such activities.

The probe further revealed that Sameer came in contact with a key accused, Naushad, through Instagram around late 2024. He was later added to a messaging group allegedly operated from across the border, where he interacted with other members including Meera.

Police said Meera lured him into a honey trap and involved him in illegal activities including suspected arms movement. He was taken to multiple locations, including Mumbai and Punjab, where he was introduced to other members of the network and offered financial incentives to continue working for them.

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Authorities said the accused conducted reconnaissance of security installations and shared sensitive information over an extended period. Sameer was taken into custody by Ghaziabad police earlier this week and formally arrested after sustained interrogation. Two other accused from Delhi and Bihar have also been arrested in connection with the case.

Following the arrests, central and state agencies have intensified their probe in Butrada and nearby areas to identify possible local links and additional recruits. Officials are also examining whether similar recruitment patterns are being used in other parts of the country.

Police have warned that such networks are increasingly using social media, financial incentives and psychological manipulation to target vulnerable youth and draw them into espionage and anti-national activities.