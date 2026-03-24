UP Emerges As Preferred Investment Destination, CM Yogi Launches Nivesh Mitra 3.0 |

Lucknow: Amid global economic uncertainty and instability in several regions, India and Uttar Pradesh are emerging as stable and reliable destinations for investment and business. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the state has undergone a major transformation over the past nine years, driven by transparent governance, strong law and order, improved infrastructure and industry-friendly policies.

Launching the ‘Nivesh Mitra 3.0’ single-window system, the Chief Minister said Uttar Pradesh now offers a conducive ecosystem for businesses, backed by a vast consumer base, skilled workforce and strong connectivity. He said investors who were once reluctant to enter the state are now actively participating, helping position Uttar Pradesh as a key industrial and economic hub.

During the event held in the Navratri period, incentives were distributed to 45 companies while Letters of Comfort were issued to 62 firms. These proposals are expected to bring in investments worth around Rs 50,000 crore and generate employment for nearly 50,000 people.

Congratulating entrepreneurs, Adityanath said the government is focused on ensuring that investment proposals translate quickly into projects on the ground. He said minor issues faced by investors are being resolved promptly and a supportive environment is being maintained for industrial growth.

He described investor confidence as the biggest strength of the state and said efforts are ongoing to strengthen it further. Uttar Pradesh, he said, has a large pool of skilled youth and one of the most attractive demographic advantages, making it a preferred destination for businesses.

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To improve ease of doing business, the state government has abolished the complex land-use conversion process under Section 80. Now, once a building plan is approved under the master plan, land use will be automatically deemed approved, removing the need for separate clearances.

The Nivesh Mitra 3.0 platform integrates more than 530 services from over 43 departments into fewer than 200 simplified services. It includes features such as PAN-based single login, dynamic application forms, AI chatbot support, real-time tracking and end-to-end digital monitoring. The system is integrated with national and state platforms, ensuring a transparent and seamless investment process.

Highlighting policy initiatives, the Chief Minister said the cabinet has approved a Private Business Park Policy that allows development of business parks under a plug-and-play model. Under this system, the government will provide land while private investors will bring in capital, with revenue shared transparently.

He said the policy will help Uttar Pradesh emerge as a hub for emerging technologies. Through Invest UP, dedicated units have also been created to provide skilled manpower and support new entrepreneurs.

Adityanath said incentives worth Rs 2,781.12 crore have been distributed to 85 projects across sectors including manufacturing, automobiles, cement, bioplastics, iron and steel, food processing and electronics. This includes Rs 73 crore for IT and electronics projects and Rs 20 crore for food processing units.

He pointed out that between 2012 and 2017 only 16 Letters of Comfort were issued, while in the past nine years the number has risen to 3,367, reflecting a significant improvement in the investment climate.

The Chief Minister stressed that industries not only bring investment but also create jobs and improve infrastructure. He said entrepreneurs must be respected and protected as they play a key role in economic growth.

He also warned that any disruption to industrial activity would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against attempts to hinder operations.

Referring to the decline of Kanpur’s Lal Imli textile mill, he said earlier policy failures and corruption had led to the collapse of industrial units, affecting thousands of families. He added that the present government has worked to restore investor confidence through consistent policy measures.

Recalling the situation before 2017, Adityanath said investors earlier avoided the state due to law and order concerns and the influence of criminal networks. He said the government adopted a zero tolerance policy towards crime, which continues to be enforced strictly.

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Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said, Uttar Pradesh is steadily moving towards becoming the country’s top investment destination.

He highlighted that the state has a 75,000-acre land bank, expanding expressway network, multiple operational airports and the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar, which is expected to become a major logistics hub. Improved connectivity through inland waterways, metro networks and highways is also helping expand industrial growth beyond NCR to regions such as Bundelkhand and Purvanchal.

Senior ministers and officials, including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, were present at the event.