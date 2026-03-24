UP CM Yogi Adityanath Asks Ministers To Address Grievances, Reconnect With Cadre Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Elections

Lucknow: Facing rising complaints from BJP workers over alleged neglect, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed his ministers to prioritise workers’ concerns and ensure their grievances are addressed promptly.

The direction came during a meeting held after the cabinet session, where the Chief Minister reviewed feedback from recent coordination exercises across six organisational regions of the party. According to sources, workers and functionaries associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh flagged dissatisfaction over ministers’ behaviour and claimed that complaints were being overlooked.

In what is being seen as a political course correction, the Chief Minister asked ministers to improve accessibility and strengthen engagement with the party cadre. He instructed ministers in charge of districts to undertake regular visits and establish direct communication with office bearers and workers at the district, sector and block levels.

He emphasised that grievances should be resolved without delay and said officials must be clearly directed to act swiftly wherever issues are pending. The message signals an attempt by the leadership to address internal discontent and reinforce coordination between the government and the organisation.

Alongside organisational concerns, the Chief Minister also reviewed administrative matters. He directed ministers to monitor LPG cylinder supply amid reports of shortages and ensure smooth distribution. They were also asked to assess fertiliser availability and maintain adequate supply.

He stressed that welfare schemes must reach every eligible beneficiary and called for strict monitoring to ensure effective implementation.

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The meeting also reviewed the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The Chief Minister directed that no eligible citizen should be left out of the voter list and asked officials to speed up registration in areas with lower enrolment.

He also expressed concern over slow budget utilisation in some departments and instructed that work on the new financial year’s plans begin immediately. Project approvals should be cleared in April, with maximum expenditure ensured in the first six months. He made it clear that no department should fall below 80 percent utilisation.

The move is being seen as an effort to address concerns within the party ranks and strengthen the government’s connect with its grassroots base ahead of key electoral challenges.