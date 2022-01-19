UP elections 2022: Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joins BJP

In a major setback to the Samajwadi Party ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

While joining the party, Aparna Yadav thanked the BJP for giving her an opportunity.

"I am very thankful to BJP. The nation always comes first for me. I admire PM Modi's work," Aparna Yadav said.

She joined the party in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and and its state chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

Aparna Yadav contested the 2017 assembly elections on the Samajwadi Party ticket from Lucknow Cantt seat and finished second. She was defeated by Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi and secured about 63,000 votes. Aparna is the wife of Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh's second wife Sadhna Gupta.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:45 AM IST