UP Elections 2022: Grand temple of Lord Ram will be ready by 2023, it will be 'Rashtra Mandir' of India, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced that a grand temple of Lord Ram will be ready in Ayodhya by 2023. He said that this Ram Temple will be ‘Rashtra Mandir’ (National temple) of India.

The chief minister is addressing a rally in UP's Karhal ahead of the Assembly elections where he hit out a Samajwadi Party saying that the leaders of Samajwadi Party have lost their temper by seeing their imminent defeat in the Karhal Assembly constituency.

"The attack on SP Singh Baghel (Union Minister & BJP candidate) is an example of their cowardliness," the chief minister said.

Taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle Shivpal Yadav, “I saw a photo in today’s newspapers, which made me laugh and feel sorry (for Shivpal Singh Yadav),” said Adityanath in Karhal as reported by news agency ANI.

“Poor Shivpal, who was a leader of the state, was not given a chair to sit. He was sulking. I felt bad on his misfortune,” he added.

As high decibel campaigning in Uttar Pradesh has intensified further after two phases of polling, an interesting picture emerged from Etawah where SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav were seen together on the campaign trail for the first time after more than five years.

Akhilesh said, "Uncle's (Shivpal Singh Yadav) return will strengthen our power in upcoming Assembly elections and will help us defeat the BJP in UP polls."

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the Assembly poll from the Karhal seat. The seat has been an SP stronghold and the party had won the seat in the past three assembly polls in 2007, 2012 and 2017.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 04:04 PM IST