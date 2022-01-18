UP Elections 2022: BJP seating MP Rita Bahuguna offers to resign from Parliament if party gives ticket to her son Mayank Joshi

Desperately seeking assembly ticket for her son, senior Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and sitting MP from Prayagraj, Rita Bahuguna Joshi is ready to sacrifice her seat in the parliament.

In a letter to BJP, national president JP Nadda, Rita Joshi has offered to resign from parliament provided party gives ticket to her son Mayank Joshi from Lucknow Cantt assembly seat. Before being elected as MP from Prayagraj, Rita was legislator from this seat. However, a large number of senior UP BJP leaders including one Deputy Chief Minister, two cabinet minister and city mayor have been claiming for ticket of Lucknow Cantt seat. The BJP central leadership has made clear this time that one ticket in a family be given only.

In her letter to JP Nadda, BJP MP has stated that her son had been toiling hard on this assembly seat for the last one decade leaving a plum MNC job. The people of this assembly segment too have been demanding for his candidature. She said to have been unaware of the formula of one family one ticket in BJP and that is why offering resignation from parliament. Rita said that she would love to work for the organization without being member of any house.

According to BJP leaders, Lucknow Cantt has been the most sought after seat among all the ticket aspirants. Dy CM Dinesh Sharma, cabinet minister Brijesh Pathak, Dr Mahendra Singh, national general secretary of party’s youth wing Abhijaat Mishra, city mayor Samyukta Bhatia and many other big names are in the que for this ticket. Rita Bahuguna Joshi was elected twice from this seat in 2012 on congress ticket and in 2017 as BJP candidate. However after Rita becoming MP from Prayagraj in 2019, by election was held and Suresh Tiwari of BJP was elected legislator.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 08:10 PM IST