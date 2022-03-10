UP Election Results: Yogi Adityanath ahead in Gorakhpur urban, Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal

As per early trends, the BJP is leading in 67 seats in Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party in 60. Yogi Adityanath ahead in Gorakhpur urban, Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal.

With early trends trickling in, UP's Deputy CM and BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Janta jeet rahi hai, gundagardi haar rahi hai (The people are winning, hooliganism is losing)".

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 08:50 AM IST