UP election results 2022: BJP's Pankaj Singh wins Noida seat with record margin of 1.79 lakh votes

The assembly election for Noida Vidhan sabha seat that falls in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budha Nagar has been swept by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pankaj Singh with a record margin of 1 lakh 79 thousand.

Singh, the son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was leading over his nearest rival Samajwadi Party’s Sunil Chaudhary by a margin of over 1,45,000 votes.

The official announcement of Singh's victory is yet to be made, meanwhile, this is the biggest victory of any candidate in the assembly elections so far.

The BJP once again had fielded Pankaj Singh who faced challenges from Samajwadi Party’s Sunil Chaudhary, Congress’ Pankhuri Pathak and Aam Aadmi Party’s Pankaj Awana.

The 43-year-old has no criminal cases against him.

While Pankaj Singh got 70.84 per cent votes, SPs Sunil Chaudhary got only 16.42 per cent, whereas Congress and BSP candidates were reduced to 4.36 per cent and 5.04 per cent respectively.

As per the current vote share, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is all set to form the government in Uttar Pradesh once again, with the mammoth's share of seats in its corner.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 06:11 PM IST