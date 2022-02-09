UP Election 2022: Congress releases manifesto, promises electricity bill 'half' and farm loan 'maaf'

As sops, rebates and freebies from political parties galore in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, congress has promised to make electricity bills for all half and complete loan waiver for farmers. It has also promised to waive the electricity bills during the pandemic period.

While releasing the election manifesto for UP in Lucknow, congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that it has been prepared after consultation with more than one lakh people across the state. She said that if voted to power, congress would put an end to employment through outsourcing in government departments and regularize all the contractual employees.

As per the congress manifesto, the cooks in government schools and village chowkidaar would get Rs 5000 each and Rs 6000 honorarium for village Pradhans. It also promises to regularize the services of all sanitation workers in the local bodies and panchayats. All the adhoc teachers would be regularize and Shiksha Mitras would be adopted as teachers depending on their experience and service period. Two lakh pending posts in education department would be filled soon and fresh appointment of Urdu and Sanskrit teachers is to be made.

Priyanka said that congress has already issued separate manifesto for the women and youths in the name of Shakti Vidhan and Bharti Vidhan and on Wednesday, it is releasing Jan Ghoshna Patra for common people. She said that to prepare it the party reached out to one lakh people as well as experts in all the 403 assembly segments of UP.

Citing the problem of stray cattle in UP, Priyanka said that if voted to power Rs 3000 per acre would be given as compensation to farmers whose crop is being destroyed by such animals. The party has promised to purchase cow dung for Rs two per Kg and use it for fertilizer on the tunes of Chhattisgarh.

The congress poll manifesto has promised to develop clusters based on traditional industries in various cities and youths would be provided loan at just one per cent rate of interest to set up industries. On the tunes of Chhattisgarh government, the wheat and paddy would be procured in UP for Rs 2500 per quintal and cane for Rs 400.

Priyanka said that if voted to power congress would provide 20 lakh jobs in government sector. Of these 12 lakh vacant posts would be filled while 8 lakh additional jobs are to be created. Of all the government jobs 40 per cent would be reserved for women. She said that soon after taking oath in UP, all the farm loans would be waived off. This was done in Chhattisgarh too.

The party has promised Rs 25000 financial assistance to those suffered due to covid and Rs 50lakh to family of covid warrior who were killed during pandemic. It has also promised to provide one seat each in the state legislative assembly to the member from weaver or artisan community and ex-service men. She also promised to lift criminal cases lodged on scribes to harass them. Congress poll manifesto has promised rights to fishermen community on the rivers.

