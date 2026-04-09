UP Eco Tourism Push: Kusmhi Forest To Become Eastern Uttar Pradesh Hub With ₹4.84 Crore Development Project

Kusmhi forest in Gorakhpur set for eco-tourism transformation with sustainable infrastructure and visitor facilities | File Photo

Lucknow, April 9: Uttar Pradesh is expanding its tourism footprint beyond religious destinations, with a renewed focus on eco and sustainable tourism. In a major step, an eco park is being developed in the Kusmhi forest area of Gorakhpur under a Rs 4.84 crore project, aimed at turning the region into a key green destination in Purvanchal.

Officials said Rs 50 lakh has already been released as the first instalment to fast-track work on the project, which is part of a broader plan to create nature-based tourism circuits and generate local employment.

Government’s tourism diversification strategy

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the initiative reflects the government’s strategy to diversify tourism offerings in the state. He said that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is witnessing rapid expansion in the tourism sector, and Kusmhi forest is being developed as a modern eco-tourism destination with facilities such as Swiss cottages, tree houses, yoga centres and interpretation spaces.

Infrastructure and visitor facilities planned

The project is designed to strike a balance between visitor experience and ecological preservation. An entrance gateway is being constructed at a cost of Rs 15.58 lakh, while an interpretation centre worth Rs 28.45 lakh will provide insights into the forest’s biodiversity and conservation practices. Swiss cottages, with an investment of over Rs 1 crore, are being developed to offer immersive stays in a natural setting.

To improve visitor amenities, a cafeteria upgrade costing Rs 32.77 lakh is planned. Adventure-based accommodations, including tree houses and tent camping facilities, are being created at a cost of Rs 30.88 lakh. A dedicated yoga centre, estimated at Rs 41.86 lakh, is also being developed to promote wellness tourism.

Focus on sustainability and connectivity

The project includes eco-friendly infrastructure such as bio-toilets, solar-powered utilities, security fencing, septic systems, parking and seating areas to ensure sustainable development.

Located around 10 km from Gorakhpur railway station, Kusmhi forest lies on the route to Kushinagar and is close to Gorakhpur airport and Ramgarh Tal. Its strategic location is expected to attract tourists, pilgrims and transit travellers seeking short nature-based experiences.

Part of larger eco-tourism roadmap

Officials said the Kusmhi project is part of a larger eco-tourism roadmap being implemented across the state. The plan focuses on developing sustainable infrastructure, encouraging private participation, generating livelihoods and promoting conservation.

Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs, Amrit Abhijat, said the state is scaling up eco-tourism through a structured and data-driven approach.

He said more than 50 wetlands and several forest destinations have been identified under initiatives such as ‘One District One Wetland’, and projects are being taken up in phases.

Community participation and future outlook

He added that student outreach and community participation are central to the model. Nearly 3,000 students have already been connected with eco-tourism sites, while local youth are being trained as nature guides to support employment and conservation efforts.

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With improved connectivity, planned infrastructure and a focus on sustainability, Kusmhi forest is expected to emerge as a major eco-tourism destination in eastern Uttar Pradesh, offering visitors an opportunity to experience nature alongside responsible tourism practices.