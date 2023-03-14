UP: Drunk off-duty train ticket checker Munna Kumar terminated, arrested for urinating on woman passenger in train

ANI

Drunk off-duty train ticket checker (TTE) Munna Kumar has been terminated from service and arrested in Lucknow for urinating on a woman passenger on the Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express on the night of March 13.

As per reports, Kumar was under the influence of alcohol.

The action comes on the instruction of Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who is a tweet said, "Zero tolerance. Removal from service with immediate effect."

A resident of Begusarai in Bihar, the accused was posted as a TTE in Saharanpur, an official said.

Earlier, Navratna Gautam, the GRP inspector in Lucknow, told PTI that according to the complaint lodged by the passenger, he and his wife were travelling from Kiul in Bihar to Amritsar. "On the night of March 13, Kumar allegedly urinated on his wife's head," he said.

"Kumar was arrested from Charbagh station after a complaint was lodged with the GRP (Charbagh Lucknow)," Gautam said.